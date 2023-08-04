iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $267.62. The stock had a trading volume of 891,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

