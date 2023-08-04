iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $267.72. 1,256,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

