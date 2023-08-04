iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,762 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 185,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,325 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

