iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.12. 150,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,409. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

