iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stake Cut by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,595 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.49% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $117,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $514.78. The company had a trading volume of 324,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.77. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

