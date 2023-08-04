iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 247.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,436 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 7.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

