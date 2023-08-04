Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,370. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.14.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

