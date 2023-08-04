Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.56. The company had a trading volume of 145,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.