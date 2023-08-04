Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. 29,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,609. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.