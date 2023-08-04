Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 550.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 715,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,236,000 after buying an additional 605,567 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 26,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.74. 1,392,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,686. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

