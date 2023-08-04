Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 767 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 186,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 54,388 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

TSM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 711,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,999,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $494.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

