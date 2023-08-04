JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.40 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,887. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 1.65. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

