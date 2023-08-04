JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.20)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.40 EPS.

JBLU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 1.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after buying an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,796,000 after purchasing an additional 228,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,064 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,215,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

