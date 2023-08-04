J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) COO Stephen Every Sells 2,818 Shares

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total value of $491,008.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

J&J Snack Foods stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.80. 86,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.55. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $127.80 and a 1 year high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

