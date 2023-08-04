JMP Securities Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $40.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of NVRO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,483. The firm has a market cap of $742.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,057.06 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 171.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

