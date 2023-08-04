John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,972. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $152.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

