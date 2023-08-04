John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in KB Home by 4,419.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 630,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 760.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 482,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KBH traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 143,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,906. KB Home has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

