John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,259,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 646,395 shares of company stock valued at $114,793,237. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 3.4 %

SNOW stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,670. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.