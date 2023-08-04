John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of PANW traded down $19.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.81. 5,062,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,288. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,258 shares of company stock valued at $43,386,718. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

