John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $103,353.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $1,076,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,006,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,541 shares of company stock worth $6,351,215 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,543. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.07.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

