John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,430. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $339.74. 88,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,064. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.68 and its 200 day moving average is $317.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.