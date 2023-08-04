Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

