Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 7,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 919% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03.

About Jonestown Bank & Trust

(Get Free Report)

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jonestown Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jonestown Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.