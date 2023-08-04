JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $23.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.

NVRO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. 673,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,483. The firm has a market cap of $742.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2,057.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. Nevro has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

