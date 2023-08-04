JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Gentera from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.
