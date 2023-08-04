JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Boosted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,359 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,228. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

