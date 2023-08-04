Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Down 6.7%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42. 1,916,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,830,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 444,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,177,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,025,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

