Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.75-$2.15 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 106,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,073. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 198,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

