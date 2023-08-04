Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.75-$2.15 EPS.
Kennametal Stock Performance
NYSE:KMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 106,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,073. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Kennametal Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.92.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Kennametal
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 198,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kennametal
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.