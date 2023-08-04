Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Announces Earnings Results

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 0.5 %

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -182.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $20.87.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.