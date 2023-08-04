KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.24.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 185,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

