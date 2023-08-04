KeyCorp Comments on Etsy, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,158. Etsy has a 52 week low of $80.44 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 66.03% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,860,047. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in Etsy by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 17,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.