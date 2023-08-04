Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.07 million. Kforce also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.60 to $0.68 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Get Kforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kforce

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.54. 228,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Kforce had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 97.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 289,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 202,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $8,959,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.