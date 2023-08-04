Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 14,142,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,062,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 472.50 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 83.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

