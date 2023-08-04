Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Shares Down 1%

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €37.70 ($41.43) and last traded at €38.12 ($41.89). 200,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.49 ($42.30).
Kion Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.21.
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
