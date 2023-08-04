Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stake Trimmed by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $38,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Kirby by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kirby by 61.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $775,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kirby by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 126,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $237,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $237,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,589 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

KEX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.09. 247,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,637. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

