Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Up 1.2%

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Klépierre Stock Performance

About Klépierre

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.8 billion at December 31, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

