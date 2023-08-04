Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.55. 1,548,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,629. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,516 shares of company stock worth $10,015,012. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. StockNews.com cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.