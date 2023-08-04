KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) is Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $46,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. 20,597,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,088,543. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

