L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $314,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,699,783. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

