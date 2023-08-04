Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Buys $49,644.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 900 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,270.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 58.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

