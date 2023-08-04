Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamar Advertising updated its FY23 guidance to $7.13-$7.28 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.80 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 4.9 %

LAMR traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

