Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Lowered to $17.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMND

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,163. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.58 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 79.54%. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at $955,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,012 shares of company stock valued at $136,739 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 22.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.