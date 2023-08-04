Leo H. Evart Inc. Has $475,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leo H. Evart Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $35.60. 3,583,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,637. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.