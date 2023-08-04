Leo H. Evart Inc. Sells 3,288 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Leo H. Evart Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after acquiring an additional 664,239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

