Leo H. Evart Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leo H. Evart Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $74.16. 2,723,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,723. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

