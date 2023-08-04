LGI Homes, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.20 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.82. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LGIH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of LGIH traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $133.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.31. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

