Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LSI. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.63.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LSI traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,208,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average of $127.63. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,138,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.