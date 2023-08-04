Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,230 shares during the period. Weatherford International makes up about 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of WFRD stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.90. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $85.69.

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.