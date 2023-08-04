Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,345 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.11% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,741 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $2,772,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,201 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.13. 846,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,718. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $6,769,813.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,485,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,071 shares of company stock valued at $29,304,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

