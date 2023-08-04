Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.28. The stock had a trading volume of 996,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,878. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.98 and its 200-day moving average is $171.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $206.43.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

